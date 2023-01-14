Gleaners, Kroger asking for food donations during tough times

Gleaners and Kroger are hoping you can help them feed those in need by donating food during tough times.

The two have been working together to help those that are less fortunate for the last 12 years.

While this may be a tradition for some, Gleaners spokesperson Kristin Sokul said the organization has been having difficulties getting donations.

“It’s a tough time for our neighbors. You have those heating bills and other costs that are up,” said Sokul. “Typically at this time of year, through the pandemic, we would have been getting 2.4 million pounds of food, the government donated food. And this month, we’re looking at about 225,000 pounds. So quite a significant difference, but the need hasn’t gone down.”

With the times being tough for some, Gleaners and Kroger are making it easier for those that want to help. 93 Kroger stores across Metro Detroit will allow you to donate while shopping. There will be collection sites at participating stores.

“At this time, we are in desperate need of protein. So that canned tuna canned chicken or started with peanut butter is incredibly important to us,” said Sokul. “But we also need things like pasta and cereal, oatmeal.”

Last weekend, stores in Wayne County participated in donating goods.

Below are the dates and addresses for the rest of the counties participating:

Jan. 14, 15 in Macomb County

22332 E. 9 Mile Rd., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080

43893 Schoenherr Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48313

30851 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI 48066

64660 Van Dyke Rd., Washington, MI 48095

26233 Hoover Rd., Warren, MI 48089

23191 Marter Rd., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080

41941 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp., MI 48038

28250 Dequindre Rd., Warren, MI 48092

26300 Crocker Blvd., Harrison Twp., MI 48045

26130 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI 48066

2051 18 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48314

21555 21 Mile Rd., Macomb Twp., MI 48044

2058 25 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 483166

6900 Gratiot Ave., Richmond, MI 48062

16450 26 Mile Rd., Macomb Twp., MI 48042

35000 23 Mile Rd., New Baltimore, MI 48047

14945 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 48315

22801 Harper Avenue., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080

7644 26 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 48316

20891 E. 13 Mile Rd., Roseville, MI 48066

31200 Schoenherr Rd. Warren, MI 48088

Jan. 21, 22 in Oakland County

39950 W. 14 Mile Rd., Commerce Twp., MI 48390

51847 10 Mile Rd., South Lyon, MI 48178

3600 W. Maple Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

23101 John R Rd., Hazel Park, MI 48033

125 John R Rd., Troy, MI 48083

2105 W. South Blvd., Troy, MI 48098

4395 Orchard Lake Rd., Orchard Lake, MI 48323

31 E. Long Lake Rd., Troy, MI 48085

65 S. Livernois Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307

670 Highland Ave., Milford, MI 48381

37550 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48331

6625 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI 48346

47650 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374

47060 Pontiac Trail., Commerce Twp., MI 48390

460 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48362

20730 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178

8920 W. 8 Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI 48220

3097 Baldwin Rd., Orion, MI 48359

4888 Adams Rd., Rochester, MI 48306

5990 Sashabaw Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346

23675 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, MI 48075

4099 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

19855 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48076

25780 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48336

5111 Highland Rd., Waterford, MI 48327

685 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009

9741 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI 48348

2905 Union Lake Rd., Commerce Twp., MI 48382

2200 E. 12 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073

10951 Highland Rd., White Lake, MI 48386

1237 N. Coolidge Hwy., Troy, MI 48084

26200 Greenfield, Oak Park, MI 48237

Jan. 28, 29 in the Tri-County Area

571 E. Monroe St., Dundee, MI 48131

850 S. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48161

3833 N. Dixie Hwy., Monroe, MI 48162

425 N. Center St., Northville, MI 48167

15455 Haggerty Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170

17447 Haggerty Rd., Northville, MI 48167

23849 West Rd., Brownstown Twp., MI 48134

7350 Middlebelt Rd., Westland, MI 48185

33523 8 Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152

30935 5 Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48154

44525 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170

1905 Canton Center Rd., Canton, MI 48187

36430 Ford Rd., Westland, MI 48185

2060 Dix Ave., Lincoln Park, MI 48146

20645 Gibraltar Rd., Brownstown Twp., MI 48183

10059 Highland Rd., Hartland, MI 48843

9968 E. Grand River, Brighton Twp., MI 48116

108 W. Highland Rd., Howell, MI 48843

9700 Chilson Commons Circle, Pinckney, MI 48169

