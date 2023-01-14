Gleaners, Kroger asking for food donations during tough times

Gleaners and Kroger are hoping you can help them feed those in need by donating food during tough times.
The two have been working together to help those that are less fortunate for the last 12 years.
While this may be a tradition for some, Gleaners spokesperson Kristin Sokul said the organization has been having difficulties getting donations.
“It’s a tough time for our neighbors. You have those heating bills and other costs that are up,” said Sokul. “Typically at this time of year, through the pandemic, we would have been getting 2.4 million pounds of food, the government donated food. And this month, we’re looking at about 225,000 pounds. So quite a significant difference, but the need hasn’t gone down.”
With the times being tough for some, Gleaners and Kroger are making it easier for those that want to help. 93 Kroger stores across Metro Detroit will allow you to donate while shopping. There will be collection sites at participating stores.
“At this time, we are in desperate need of protein. So that canned tuna canned chicken or started with peanut butter is incredibly important to us,” said Sokul. “But we also need things like pasta and cereal, oatmeal.”
Last weekend, stores in Wayne County participated in donating goods.
Below are the dates and addresses for the rest of the counties participating:
Jan. 14, 15 in Macomb County
- 22332 E. 9 Mile Rd., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
- 43893 Schoenherr Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48313
- 30851 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI 48066
- 64660 Van Dyke Rd., Washington, MI 48095
- 26233 Hoover Rd., Warren, MI 48089
- 23191 Marter Rd., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
- 41941 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp., MI 48038
- 28250 Dequindre Rd., Warren, MI 48092
- 26300 Crocker Blvd., Harrison Twp., MI 48045
- 26130 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, MI 48066
- 2051 18 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights, MI 48314
- 21555 21 Mile Rd., Macomb Twp., MI 48044
- 2058 25 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 483166
- 6900 Gratiot Ave., Richmond, MI 48062
- 16450 26 Mile Rd., Macomb Twp., MI 48042
- 35000 23 Mile Rd., New Baltimore, MI 48047
- 14945 23 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 48315
- 22801 Harper Avenue., Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080
- 7644 26 Mile Rd., Shelby Twp., MI 48316
- 20891 E. 13 Mile Rd., Roseville, MI 48066
- 31200 Schoenherr Rd. Warren, MI 48088
Jan. 21, 22 in Oakland County
- 39950 W. 14 Mile Rd., Commerce Twp., MI 48390
- 51847 10 Mile Rd., South Lyon, MI 48178
- 3600 W. Maple Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301
- 23101 John R Rd., Hazel Park, MI 48033
- 125 John R Rd., Troy, MI 48083
- 2105 W. South Blvd., Troy, MI 48098
- 4395 Orchard Lake Rd., Orchard Lake, MI 48323
- 31 E. Long Lake Rd., Troy, MI 48085
- 65 S. Livernois Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48307
- 670 Highland Ave., Milford, MI 48381
- 37550 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48331
- 6625 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI 48346
- 47650 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374
- 47060 Pontiac Trail., Commerce Twp., MI 48390
- 460 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, MI 48362
- 20730 Pontiac Trail, South Lyon, MI 48178
- 8920 W. 8 Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI 48220
- 3097 Baldwin Rd., Orion, MI 48359
- 4888 Adams Rd., Rochester, MI 48306
- 5990 Sashabaw Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346
- 23675 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, MI 48075
- 4099 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302
- 19855 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48076
- 25780 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48336
- 5111 Highland Rd., Waterford, MI 48327
- 685 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham, MI 48009
- 9741 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI 48348
- 2905 Union Lake Rd., Commerce Twp., MI 48382
- 2200 E. 12 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073
- 10951 Highland Rd., White Lake, MI 48386
- 1237 N. Coolidge Hwy., Troy, MI 48084
- 26200 Greenfield, Oak Park, MI 48237
Jan. 28, 29 in the Tri-County Area
- 571 E. Monroe St., Dundee, MI 48131
- 850 S. Monroe St., Monroe, MI 48161
- 3833 N. Dixie Hwy., Monroe, MI 48162
- 425 N. Center St., Northville, MI 48167
- 15455 Haggerty Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170
- 17447 Haggerty Rd., Northville, MI 48167
- 23849 West Rd., Brownstown Twp., MI 48134
- 7350 Middlebelt Rd., Westland, MI 48185
- 33523 8 Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152
- 30935 5 Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48154
- 44525 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170
- 1905 Canton Center Rd., Canton, MI 48187
- 36430 Ford Rd., Westland, MI 48185
- 2060 Dix Ave., Lincoln Park, MI 48146
- 20645 Gibraltar Rd., Brownstown Twp., MI 48183
- 10059 Highland Rd., Hartland, MI 48843
- 9968 E. Grand River, Brighton Twp., MI 48116
- 108 W. Highland Rd., Howell, MI 48843
- 9700 Chilson Commons Circle, Pinckney, MI 48169
To learn more about donating, click here.