Michigan lawmakers demand answers as problems plague unemployment system

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s unemployment director was in Lansing on Tuesday as lawmakers demanded answers for everything that’s gone wrong with the system.

The issues include rampant fraud, claims being denied and more. Tuesday was an opportunity to hear what’s working with the system and what’s not.

People who are frustrated with the Unemployment Insurance Agency also had a chance to share their stories. Some said they were frustrated with slow service or no service.

Many were upset that the UIA required more than 650,000 to file recertification after the UIA asked questions that were not previously accepted by the Department of Labor.

