Michigan lawmakers demand answers as problems plague unemployment system

People shared concerns, frustrations

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Michigan Lawmakers demand answers as problems plague unemployment system

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s unemployment director was in Lansing on Tuesday as lawmakers demanded answers for everything that’s gone wrong with the system.

The issues include rampant fraud, claims being denied and more. Tuesday was an opportunity to hear what’s working with the system and what’s not.

People who are frustrated with the Unemployment Insurance Agency also had a chance to share their stories. Some said they were frustrated with slow service or no service.

Many were upset that the UIA required more than 650,000 to file recertification after the UIA asked questions that were not previously accepted by the Department of Labor.

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

