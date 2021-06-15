How business owners feel about Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s $300 back-to-work bonus

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $300 weekly back-to-work bonus as an incentive to get eligible workers back into the workforce.

The goal of the incentive is to ensure that Michiganders no longer have to choose between going back to work or still collecting a weekly unemployment check.

Whitmer said it’s a great way for everyone to transition back into the workforce following the COVID pandemic.

Business owners who are struggling to fill positions said they are optimistic about the $300 incentive.

The manager of a medical office building said the business keeps bringing people in for interviews, give physicals and then the potential employee stops contacting them.

They believe the employees were trying to prove they were looking for work to continue receiving unemployment.

