4 key Metro Detroit races to watch for in Nov. 3 election

DETROIT – Here are four key races in Metro Detroit to watch in the Nov. 3 General Election.

Michigan State House

A big question in Michigan is whether the Democrats flip the state House. There are four seats the Dems think they can flip. There is Berman v. Pulver, Schroeder v. Breadon, Tisdel v. Anness and Turner v. Breen. All of these are Metro Detroit districts, and all are in Oakland County.

Detroit School Board

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is supporting a slate of three candidates in the Detroit Public Schools Community District Board race. It will be interesting to see whether Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who is a foe of his makes, the cut. She is likely the top vote getter, but she is getting majorly outspent.

Warren term limits

Will Warren Mayor Jim Fouts be forced to have the same term limits as the rest of the elected leaders in Warren? The term limit for all Warren elected officials was decided overwhelmingly by voters in 1998. However, the limit for Mayor Jim Fouts and any other current mayors was extended to five four-year terms, or 20 years, by a narrow majority of voters in 2016.

What does Macomb County do?

We have internals from the DNC that suggest Joe Biden wins Macomb County. However, it’s unclear if there is anybody who actually lives in Macomb County who thinks that’s true. The only Dem who is really working on their countywide race is Lorie Barnwell for treasurer. What happens in the prosecutor, clerk, treasurer races?

