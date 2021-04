Fitness Friday is back -- but at a new gym!

This week, we’re at Powerhouse Gym in Troy with trainer DJ Dinero to get in shape for summer with some high intensity interval training exercises.

Check out the video above to see the action.

DJ Dinero is offering a special deal for our viewers! You can enjoy one free personal training session and a free meal plan if you mention “Fitness Friday.”

Contact DJ Dinero by email at djdinero734@gmail.com to redeem the offer.

