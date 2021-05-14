Clear icon
Fitness Friday: Full body HIIT workout with TRX ropes

Rhonda Walker
, Anchor

We’re back at Powerhouse Gym in Troy to get in shape for summer with some high intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises that burn fat and calories fast.

This week, we’re incorporating TRX ropes into our HIIT workout.

Check out the video above to see the action.

Powerhouse trainer DJ Dinero is offering a special deal for our viewers! You can enjoy one free personal training session and a free meal plan if you mention “Fitness Friday.”

Contact DJ Dinero by email at djdinero734@gmail.com to redeem the offer.

