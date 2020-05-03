Coronavirus in Michigan: 23,500 active cases, 11,000 new test results

On Saturday, May 2, the state reported about 23,500 active cases of COVID-19, the lowest such total since April 13.

We’ve been tracking the state’s active coronavirus cases right here, giving us a good look at the “curve” along with total COVID-19 cases reported to date in Michigan.

The state also reported an additional 7,317 recoveries from the disease as of May 1, bringing the total to 15,659 recoveries from COVID-19 in Michigan. Compare that to the overall total 43,207 confirmed cases and 4,020 total deaths.

Michigan first started reporting recoveries from COVID-19 back on April 8.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order first went into effect on March 23, and it remains in place through at least May 15, although with many restrictions now eased.

Also on Saturday, the state reported an additional 11,165 COVID-19 test results, of which only 1,127 were positive. That’s 10.1 percent, the lowest percentage of daily positive test results since way back in March when the volume of testing was way less and the state was advising only people with the most serious cases be tested.

Now, the state is urging people with even the mildest symptoms be tested for the disease. The goal is to have 15,000 tests daily.

Overall, the state of Michigan has reported a total 207,135 COVID-19 test results since April 17.

