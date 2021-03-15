Michigan coronavirus cases up to 610,580; Death toll now at 15,783

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 610,580 as of Monday, including 15,783 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a two-day total of 3,143 new cases and nine additional deaths. On Saturday, the state reported 607,437 total cases and 15,774 deaths.

NEW: Michigan: All adults eligible for COVID vaccine April 5

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 5% as of Saturday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Ad

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,626 on Saturday -- an increase from last week. The 7-day death average was 21 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,000 on Saturday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 556,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 534,900 deaths reported from the virus.

Ad

Worldwide, more than 119.9 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.6 million have died. More than 68 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Feb. 16

Feb. 16 -- 775 new cases

Feb. 17 -- 939 new cases

Feb. 18 -- 888 new cases

Feb. 19 -- 1,193 new cases

Feb. 20 -- 635 new cases

Feb. 22 -- 1,484 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 23 -- 1,316 new cases

Feb. 24 -- 1,245 new cases

Feb. 25 -- 1,388 new cases

Feb. 26 -- 1,073 new cases

Feb. 27 -- 1,156 new cases

March 1 -- 1,569 new cases (case count for two days)

March 2 -- 1,067 new cases

March 3 -- 1,536 new cases

March 4 -- 1,526 new cases

March 5 -- 1,486 new cases

March 6 -- 1,289 new cases

March 8 -- 1,960 new cases (case count for two days)

March 9 -- 954 new cases

March 10 -- 2,316 new cases

March 11 -- 2,091 new cases

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 15 -- 3,143 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: