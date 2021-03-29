photo
37º

Health

Meijer, Blue Cross hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Warren on March 31

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: 
Meijer Vaccine
,
Vaccine
,
COVID Vaccine
,
Appointment
,
Meijer
,
Blue Cross Blue Shield
,
Dose
,
Warren
,
Macomb County
Meijer begins COVID vaccinations at some pharmacies in Wayne County

Meijer Pharmacy is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce to administer an anticipated 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, March 31 at the Meijer Pharmacy in Warren.

Second doses will be scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.

To register:

  • Text “MOUND” to 75049
  • Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0058 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Mound Raod in Warren (29505 Mound Rd., Warren, MI 48092)
  • Call (586) 722-7253 to register by phone

Those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine include:

  • All individuals 50 and older
  • Individuals 16-49 with pre-existing health conditions or disabilities
  • Health care, education, manufacturing, agricultural and food processing workers

Related: Meijer, Blue Cross hosting vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti on March 30

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: