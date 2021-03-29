Meijer, Blue Cross hosting COVID vaccine clinic in Warren on March 31

Meijer begins COVID vaccinations at some pharmacies in Wayne County

Meijer Pharmacy is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce to administer an anticipated 1,170 first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday, March 31 at the Meijer Pharmacy in Warren.

Second doses will be scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.

To register:

Text “MOUND” to 75049

Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0058 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Mound Raod in Warren (29505 Mound Rd., Warren, MI 48092)

Call (586) 722-7253 to register by phone

Those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine include:

All individuals 50 and older

Individuals 16-49 with pre-existing health conditions or disabilities

Health care, education, manufacturing, agricultural and food processing workers

