Detroit expanding vaccine eligibility amid surge in COVID-19 cases

DETROIT – Michigan currently has an 11.3% COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations went from 1,404 last week to 2,144 already this week.

“In the city of Detroit, we’ve doubled just in the last ten days to a 10% infection rate. That’s a rate we really haven’t seen since last year and more disturbingly, our hospitalizations have doubled,” said Mayor Mike Duggan.

With those numbers in mind, Duggan is opening up vaccines to Detroiters age 16 and older starting Monday.

You can call the city’s COVID-19 hotline at 313-230-0505.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day is Thursday, April 1, and Duggan said this will not be a standard opening day celebration. He is asking people to avoid traveling to downtown Detroit if they do not have a ticket for the game.

Additionally, occupancy rates at Detroit bars will be strictly enforced.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun voices concern as COVID cases in Michigan increase

The Chief Medical Executive of the State of Michigan Dr. Joneigh Khaldun spoke with Local 4 about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,202 new covid cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 652,569 total cases and 16,026 deaths.

Michigan has vaccinated more than 2.5 million citizens with at least one dose of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine. Khaldun said it’s important that citizens step up and get vaccinated.

