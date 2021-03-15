Last-minute changes lead to delays in Ford Field vaccine registration

DETROIT – Health officials announced on Friday that Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country.

On Monday, it was expected that the first appointments would open up for the mass vaccination site. But a last-minute change has put the process on hold.

UPDATE: You can now register to get vaccinated against COVID at Ford Field

The registration website for Meijer said that starting Monday you can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field. But when the link is clicked it just goes to the state website.

A representative for Meijer said that the delay is on federal authorities, who haven’t signed off yet. Sources told Local 4 that the registration process should be up and running soon.

Ad

You will be able to register by clicking here.

READ: Detroit’s Ford Field becoming mass vaccination site -- What to expect

Appointments begin on March 24. The vaccination site is expected to give out 6,000 doses every day. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered first.

Ford Field was selected as a site to distribute vaccines because of its size, location and how easily identifiable it is. The goal is that once the process is up and running that 40,000 people each week could get vaccinated.