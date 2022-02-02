Discover places in Detroit connected to the Underground Railroad

Many already know about how Detroit has played a big, and vital part of our county’s history. We know about the music, we know about the sports, but did you know that Detroit was a key stop in the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved people escape north to find freedom? Kila Peeples showcases some of those historic buildings that helped pave the path to freedom, and some of them you can still visit today.

The First Congregational Church on East Forest Street: Founded on Christmas Day in 1844, this church not only served as a place of worship, but also as a safe haven for enslaved people seeking freedom. People still come from near, and far, to see and walk through this historic place.

Tommy’s Detroit Bar and Grill on 3rd Street: Already known for being a place to stop for food and drinks before, during, or after a game, but it also scores for it’s interesting history. Built in 1840, just steps away from the Detroit River, Tommy’s has a tunnel beneath the bar that was not only used during the Prohibition era to funnel alcohol, but according to their website, was also used as an outlet for the Underground Railroad.

And there’s another historic landmark on the Underground Railroad in Detroit. To learn more about that and more watch the video.