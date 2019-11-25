ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
Video captures Hamtramck hit-and-run, $5,000 in damages estimated
A man in Hamtramck woke up Saturday morning to find his parked car with thousands of dollars in damage.
Video captured a speeding vehicle strike his car and almost go airborne.
Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Sunday evening
Milder weather returns tomorrow, and it remains dry. Wet weather arrives for local travelers before Thanksgiving.
- Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain. Click here to read more.
- The alleged gunman has a criminal past that dated back to 2008, when he was convicted and sentenced to probation at the age of 14. Click here to read more.
- Why are we forced to watch the Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving? Click here to read more.
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said Saturday. Click here to read more.
- Shelby Township first responders honored for life-saving actions
- Regional mass transit; demolition bond request voted down
- UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson resigns amid ongoing corruption scandal
- Michigan woman sentenced for starving 3 horses to death
