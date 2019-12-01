ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
Authorities investigating home explosion in Warren
DETROIT – Fire crews and police are investigating after a house exploded in Warren just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The house was completely destroyed.
The house is located on Le Fever Avenue near Nine Mile Road.
Metro Detroit weather: Slippery weather arriving after sunset, Saturday
It remains cloudy the rest of the day, and rain and slippery weather hold off until nightfall. It will be chilly and slick Saturday night into Sunday morning. Drier weather returns after the holiday weekend.
4 Fast Facts
- Shelter to Home Rescue is looking for a man after he allegedly stole a kitten from the shelter Saturday. Click here to read more.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirms that the company and the United Auto Workers have reached a proposed tentative agreement on a new four-year contract. Click here to read more.
- 63-year-old veteran battling cancer killed in Macomb County hit-and-run. Click here to read more.
- City of Detroit urges people to invest in local entrepreneurs on Small Business Saturday. Click here to read more.
