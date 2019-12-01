Authorities investigating home explosion in Warren

DETROIT – Fire crews and police are investigating after a house exploded in Warren just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The house was completely destroyed.

The house is located on Le Fever Avenue near Nine Mile Road.

