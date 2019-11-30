ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Homeowner hurt when DPD raids wrong duplex unit in Oak Park
DETROIT – “The addresses are set up in a duplex type, so they’re side by side. They initially went to the wrong address. As they made entry, they were notified by the rear team, that it was the wrong address,” said Detroit Police Captain Conway Petty.
4 Fast Facts
- Body camera footage captured the moment police took a suspected barricaded gunman into custody after a standoff Tuesday. Click here to read more.
- Recreational marijuana sales start Sunday. Click here to read more.
- Help Me Hank, Santa visits the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. Click here to read more.
- Help Me Hank’s Somerset Collection giveaway: Win front of line passes to see Santa! Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Rod the Builder returns!
It’s a tradition everyone in the Local 4 newsroom looks forward to on the day after Thanksgiving, as business editor Rod Meloni turns in his reporter notepad for his Rod the Builder apron.
Scholarship boot camp aims to help Detroit students graduate without debt
While most people shopped for electronic devices or clothing on Black Friday, hundreds of college-bond students were shopping for scholarships in Detroit.
’Smile for the camera!’ -- Detroit homeowner catches illegal dumping on video
Local 4 viewer, Jenny Ramirez showed us video of a man she said is illegally dumping trash right outside her home on Detroit’s west side.
Small Business Saturday: Where to shop local around Metro Detroit
Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday shopping season day devoted to shopping local.
UAW-FCA national contract almost complete
Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni has the latest update on contract discussions between Fiat Chrysler and the United Automobile Workers.
Read More
- Detroit police: 18-year-old realizes he was shot after argument with man on Thanksgiving
- Hit-and-run driver still at large after woman found dead in Clinton Township road
- Evacuation order lifted as huge Texas plant fire ‘contained’
- Good Health: The flu mistake that almost killed a teenager
- Northville’s Living and Learning Enrichment Center hopes to expand
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.