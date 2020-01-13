ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

Water receding in Metro Detroit neighborhoods after record-breaking rainfall

DETROIT – People across Metro Detroit had to deal with the aftermath of Saturday’s record-breaking rainfall that flooded several neighborhoods.

Saturday saw more rain than any other January day in Michigan history.

Metro Detroit weather: A wet and icy start to the week

Sunshine is helping us recover from yesterday’s winter storm. We got all the rain we were expecting, but only half of the ice (not that anyone’s complaining).

Temperatures tonight will fall well below freezing -- any remaining liquid on sidewalks and streets will turn to ice by morning.

