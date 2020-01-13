ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
Water receding in Metro Detroit neighborhoods after record-breaking rainfall
DETROIT – People across Metro Detroit had to deal with the aftermath of Saturday’s record-breaking rainfall that flooded several neighborhoods.
Saturday saw more rain than any other January day in Michigan history.
Metro Detroit weather: A wet and icy start to the week
Sunshine is helping us recover from yesterday’s winter storm. We got all the rain we were expecting, but only half of the ice (not that anyone’s complaining).
Temperatures tonight will fall well below freezing -- any remaining liquid on sidewalks and streets will turn to ice by morning.
4 Fast Facts
- A substance discovered Friday in a Detroit building will be tested because officials believe it is the same chemical found on I-696 in Madison Heights last month. Click here to read more.
- A woman walked to a hospital after being struck by random gunfire on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- A new poll gives us the lay of the land as Michigan voters remain very divided on the president. Click here to read more.
- Michigan State Police officers are now assisting in the search for a missing 14-year-old girl who left home with an unknown person early Saturday morning. Click here to read more.
