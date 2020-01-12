ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

Winter storm moving through Michigan this weekend

DETROIT – Flooding is the main concern in Metro Detroit. Ice and power outages are the biggest concerns north of M-59 and into Southern Central and Western Michigan.

The Southfield Freeway was closed at Outer Drive due to the rising flood waters.

Local 4 viewers are sharing photos of sites hit by heavy rainfall across Metro Detroit as this weekend’s winter storm continues to move through the region.

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 --