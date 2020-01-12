ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
Winter storm moving through Michigan this weekend
DETROIT – Flooding is the main concern in Metro Detroit. Ice and power outages are the biggest concerns north of M-59 and into Southern Central and Western Michigan.
The Southfield Freeway was closed at Outer Drive due to the rising flood waters.
You can follow live updates here.
READ: Winter storm brings floods to Metro Detroit neighborhoods
Photos of sites hit by heavy rainfall across Metro Detroit
Local 4 viewers are sharing photos of sites hit by heavy rainfall across Metro Detroit as this weekend’s winter storm continues to move through the region.
Weekend winter storm expected to cause flooding in communities
4 Fast Facts
- Police seek man who ran off with Detroit officer’s department issued weapon after fight. Click here to read more.
- A 60-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot on Detroit’s west side. Click here to read more.
- Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating people wanted in connection to a theft from a vehicle on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
- The Plymouth Ice Festival is postponing some events and activities on due to the inclement weather in southeast Michigan. Click here to read more.
