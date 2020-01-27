ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in helicopter crash
DETROIT – The FAA confirmed the helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also killed in the crash.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Sunday evening between snow showers and thawing
Sunday evening will have on and off snow showers and snow flurries. Snow totals will be minor with accumulations between a trace to a half inch or slightly more. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.
4 Fast Facts
- Happy birthday, Michigan! How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837. Click here to read more.
- According to former Lakers coach Phil Jackson, the Detroit Pistons offered to trade Grant Hill for Kobe Bryant. Click here to read more.
- Health officials in Los Angeles County have confirmed a fourth U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China. Click here to read more.
- Why are Michigan jails so crowded when crime is going down? Click here to read more.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.