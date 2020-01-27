34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 26, 2020 at 6:57 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 26, 2020 at 6:57 p.m. (WDIV)

Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in helicopter crash

DETROIT – The FAA confirmed the helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also killed in the crash.

Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Sunday evening between snow showers and thawing

Sunday evening will have on and off snow showers and snow flurries. Snow totals will be minor with accumulations between a trace to a half inch or slightly more. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Happy birthday, Michigan! How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837. Click here to read more.
  • According to former Lakers coach Phil Jackson, the Detroit Pistons offered to trade Grant Hill for Kobe Bryant. Click here to read more.
  • Health officials in Los Angeles County have confirmed a fourth U.S. case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China. Click here to read more.
  • Why are Michigan jails so crowded when crime is going down? Click here to read more.

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: