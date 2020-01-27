ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant among 9 dead in helicopter crash

DETROIT – The FAA confirmed the helicopter crashed near Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was also killed in the crash.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Sunday evening between snow showers and thawing

Sunday evening will have on and off snow showers and snow flurries. Snow totals will be minor with accumulations between a trace to a half inch or slightly more. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 --