ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

DETROIT – A gunman killed a random person Monday at a Detroit gas station before turning the gun on himself, police said. The incident happened late Monday morning at the Mobil gas station at the corner of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road on Detroit’s west side. “It doesn’t seem like these two people knew each other,” a Detroit police spokesperson said.

The search for answers along the Detroit Riverfront continued Monday, nine weeks after a dock collapsed and spilled contaminated soil into the river. A team from the Environmental Protection Agency spent the day running a variety of tests at the site where Detroit Bulk Storage was leasing land and operating without a permit, according to officials.

The survivor in this lawsuit was 17 years old when she said she was kidnapped by a stranger at school, driven to a hotel and imprisoned there. Her story is not unique. The lawsuit contends that there are 1,500 human trafficking victims pointing the finger at 12 of the nations largest hotel chains, saying they should have seen the signs of trafficking going on right under their nose and done something to stop it.

General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish an underused Detroit factory so it can build a series of electric and self-driving vehicles, eventually employing 2,000 people. GM said in a statement Monday that the factory will start building the company’s first electric pickup late in 2021, followed by a funky-looking self-driving shuttle for GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

A third woman came forward and said she had been sexually harassed by state Sen. Peter Lucido of St. Clair Shores. Reporter Allison Donahue came forward about a week and a half ago, followed by state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, and now a Lansing lobbyist Melissa Osborn has come forward.

Three potential cases of the coronavirus here in Michigan have come back negative from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention but another potential case is being investigated. The three patients, two from Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County showed coughing and breathing symptoms.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 --