ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Police: Gunman killed random victim at Detroit gas station before turning gun on himself
DETROIT – A gunman killed a random person Monday at a Detroit gas station before turning the gun on himself, police said. The incident happened late Monday morning at the Mobil gas station at the corner of Fenkell Avenue and Greenfield Road on Detroit’s west side. “It doesn’t seem like these two people knew each other,” a Detroit police spokesperson said.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- The Pistons wore No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys with “Bryant” on the back during 24 seconds of silence before Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Click here to read more.
- Test results on three possible cases of coronavirus in Michigan have returned negative, according to state health officials. Click here to read more.
- Raw ground beef sold in Michigan is being recalled due to possible contamination. Click here to read more.
- Aviation experts suspect Bryant’s pilot got lost in the fog. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
EPA tests
The search for answers along the Detroit Riverfront continued Monday, nine weeks after a dock collapsed and spilled contaminated soil into the river. A team from the Environmental Protection Agency spent the day running a variety of tests at the site where Detroit Bulk Storage was leasing land and operating without a permit, according to officials.
Human trafficking
The survivor in this lawsuit was 17 years old when she said she was kidnapped by a stranger at school, driven to a hotel and imprisoned there. Her story is not unique. The lawsuit contends that there are 1,500 human trafficking victims pointing the finger at 12 of the nations largest hotel chains, saying they should have seen the signs of trafficking going on right under their nose and done something to stop it.
GM investment
General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish an underused Detroit factory so it can build a series of electric and self-driving vehicles, eventually employing 2,000 people. GM said in a statement Monday that the factory will start building the company’s first electric pickup late in 2021, followed by a funky-looking self-driving shuttle for GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.
Sen. Peter Lucido accusations
A third woman came forward and said she had been sexually harassed by state Sen. Peter Lucido of St. Clair Shores. Reporter Allison Donahue came forward about a week and a half ago, followed by state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, and now a Lansing lobbyist Melissa Osborn has come forward.
Coronavirus investigation
Three potential cases of the coronavirus here in Michigan have come back negative from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention but another potential case is being investigated. The three patients, two from Washtenaw County and one from Macomb County showed coughing and breathing symptoms.
Read More
- LIVE STREAM: Senate impeachment trial of President Trump on Jan. 27
- Man facing 14 felonies in connection with Dearborn shooting turns himself in, police say
- Michigan dad guilty of murder in 10-month-old’s death from neglect
- Study: Traffic pollution may impact infant brain development
- Passengers at Detroit Metro Airport on high alert as concerns about coronavirus in Michigan grow
- Mom of 2 missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband
- Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
- Michigan coach Juwan Howard shares memories of Kobe Bryant
- Trial highlights: Bolton takes center stage from afar
- Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly
- State Dept. apparently bars NPR reporter from Pompeo plane
- GM plans to spend more than $2 billion on making Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Plant electric vehicle facility
- Fighting sharply rises in Yemen, endangering peace efforts
- Auschwitz remembered at Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills
- Ferndale smoke shop owner won’t press charges against thief after wallet returned
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.