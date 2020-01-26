ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

More than 1,100 patients affected by Beaumont Health data breach

DETROIT – According to hospital officials, a now-fired employee, who worked in registration at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn, accessed patient information and shared it with a person working on behalf of a personal injury attorney.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Saturday evening with melting and some rain and snow

Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly, but temperatures will be slightly above average, and some melting will still take place.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 --