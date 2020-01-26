ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
More than 1,100 patients affected by Beaumont Health data breach
DETROIT – According to hospital officials, a now-fired employee, who worked in registration at Beaumont Hospital Dearborn, accessed patient information and shared it with a person working on behalf of a personal injury attorney.
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Slippery Saturday evening with melting and some rain and snow
Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly, but temperatures will be slightly above average, and some melting will still take place.
4 Fast Facts
- Once a year, 60 members of the public are given a chance to see the winter home of an iconic bird of prey at the Monroe power plant. Click here to read more.
- Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon car theft and kidnapping of a 10-month-old baby. Click here to read more.
- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three possible cases of coronavirus in the state. Click here to read more.
- Detroit police are searching for a 13-year-old who went missing after getting off at a bus stop. Click here to read more.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.