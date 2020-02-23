ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
River Rouge family wants answers after father of 3 killed by criminal on the run, police say
DETROIT – The family of Amir Thaxton are in shock -- they don’t understand why he would be targeted and was taken away from his friends and family.
Police believe Kenyel Brown is responsible. He’s also connected to another Detroit homicide Saturday morning.
Metro Detroit weather: Cold but dry Saturday night, warmer Sunday
A beautiful night is shaping up after a gorgeous day. It becomes colder (bring your pets indoors), but it becomes warmer Sunday. Then, mother nature reminds us it’s still winter with a rain/snow mix stretched out over a long period next week.
- U.S. Marshals, along with multiple local law agencies, are working to try to get Kenyel Brown off the streets. Click here to read more.
- National Margarita Day is on Saturday, Feb. 22, and we’ve got you covered on the best deals to celebrate. Click here to read more.
- Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead. Click here to read more.
- Nassar victim slams Michigan for response to doctor abuse. Click here to read more.
