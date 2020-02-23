36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Feb. 22, 2020 at 7:26 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Feb. 22, 2020 at 7:26 p.m. (WDIV)

River Rouge family wants answers after father of 3 killed by criminal on the run, police say

DETROIT – The family of Amir Thaxton are in shock -- they don’t understand why he would be targeted and was taken away from his friends and family.

Police believe Kenyel Brown is responsible. He’s also connected to another Detroit homicide Saturday morning.

Metro Detroit weather: Cold but dry Saturday night, warmer Sunday

A beautiful night is shaping up after a gorgeous day. It becomes colder (bring your pets indoors), but it becomes warmer Sunday. Then, mother nature reminds us it’s still winter with a rain/snow mix stretched out over a long period next week.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 -- Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: