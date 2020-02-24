39ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Feb. 23, 2020 at 7:33 p.m.
Multiple federal, local agencies hunt for Metro Detroit murder suspect Kenyel Brown

DETROIT – U.S. Marshals, officers from the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives zeroed in on a home Sunday in Highland Park.

Despite receiving a tip regarding Brown’s location, he was not present at the home at the time.

Metro Detroit weather: Lovely, cooler Sunday evening

A southwesterly wind around an area of high pressure will bring higher temperatures Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 50°F or greater. It will be a perfect day for enjoying time outdoors with the family.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • City leaders in Royal Oak are under fire after a decision was made to move the Royal Oak Veterans Memorial. Click here to read more.
  • On Detroit’s west side a family is in fear tonight after its home was shot up early Sunday morning. Click here to read more.
  • A 27-year-old man died ice fishing Sunday in Harrison Township, officials say. Click here to read more.
  • Sit down interview with Gretchen Whitmer on her campaign promise to fix Michigan’s roads. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 -- Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

