ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

Multiple federal, local agencies hunt for Metro Detroit murder suspect Kenyel Brown

DETROIT – U.S. Marshals, officers from the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives zeroed in on a home Sunday in Highland Park.

Despite receiving a tip regarding Brown’s location, he was not present at the home at the time.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Lovely, cooler Sunday evening

A southwesterly wind around an area of high pressure will bring higher temperatures Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 50°F or greater. It will be a perfect day for enjoying time outdoors with the family.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 -- Monday, Feb. 24, 2020