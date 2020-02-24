ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
Multiple federal, local agencies hunt for Metro Detroit murder suspect Kenyel Brown
DETROIT – U.S. Marshals, officers from the Detroit Police Department, Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives zeroed in on a home Sunday in Highland Park.
Despite receiving a tip regarding Brown’s location, he was not present at the home at the time.
Metro Detroit weather: Lovely, cooler Sunday evening
A southwesterly wind around an area of high pressure will bring higher temperatures Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 50°F or greater. It will be a perfect day for enjoying time outdoors with the family.
4 Fast Facts
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 -- Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
