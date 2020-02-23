Federal, local authorities search for man connected to 5 Metro Detroit homicides

DETROIT – U.S. Marshals, along with multiple local law agencies, are working to try to get Kenyel Brown off the streets.

Authorities said Brown is connected to three homicides in River Rouge and two in Detroit.

A man was found shot to death in a vacant home on Minnesota Street, near John R. Street. Detroit police said Brown is a person of interest in the case.

“This is a situation where everyday he’s out there, somebody is at risk,” said Aaron Garcia.

U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia is one of the team members in a large multi-agency task force searching for Brown.

“It’s somebody who’s obviously on some kind of crime spree," Garcia said. "We need to stop it.”

Garcia said Brown has been befriending people who let them into their houses. Those that are assisting him are likely to be charged as accomplices.

Brown has ties to River Route and Ecorse and has been seen in Detroit and Highland Park.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Brown’s arrest.

Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.