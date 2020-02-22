ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
MSP raid Roseville City Council member’s home during narcotics investigation
DETROIT – Michigan State Police raided a Roseville City Council member’s home while conducting a narcotics investigation Thursday night, officials said. According to police, he was taken into custody, but he is not being named because he has not been charged.
4 Fast Facts
- Garth Brooks is nearing the end of his stadium tour and the next stop is Ford Field. Click here to read more.
- A father was arrested after his 5-week-old baby was hospitalized for several days due to a beating. Click here to read more.
- A cat was dumped and left in a taped up box at a mobile home park this week. Click here to read more.
- A Wayne County man is sending his wife on a trip after winning a $1.3 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Drunken driving
Ever been in a drive-thru line that just didn’t seem to be moving. Well, according to Troy police, that happened at a McDonald’s because the drivers of two separate cars had both fallen asleep.
Warren De La Salle hazing investigation
An internal report detailing the alleged “broomsticking” hazing ritual of the Warren De La Salle football team has come to light a day after arrest warrants were announced for seven players.
Wrongful conviction
A woman identified Gerry Thomas as a man who attacked her in Detroit two years after the incident. That woman’s identification of Thomas sent him to prison for nearly 30 years for a crime he didn’t actually commit. Thomas was exonerated last month.
Detroit vandalism
The Pure Heart Foundation does incredible work for children who really need it, but Friday the charity that works to lift up children whose parents are behind bars had their home ransacked.
Tanning salon hidden cameras
Police say a 38-year-old man posed as a customer to install hidden cameras inside Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township. The man was arrested Friday after an off-duty officer recently found the cameras. He is facing felony eavesdropping charges.
Read More
- Former Detroit gang leader uses second chance to help spread positive message
- Looking for a job? Here’s how you can help with the 2020 Census
- Dan Gilbert promises to double down on Detroit in first speech since stroke
- Stephen Ross gifts $100 million to build innovation center at failed Wayne County Jail site
- Police seek men who stole jewelry from Westland Mall Sears store
- Friday Finds: New music to check out this weekend
- Detroit rapper Obie Trice faces gun charge after shooting at his home in Commerce Township
- Ohio man charged days after weapon found at Greektown Casino Hotel in Detroit
- Michigan governor creates bipartisan task force focused on lowering prescription drug costs
