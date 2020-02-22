ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan State Police raided a Roseville City Council member’s home while conducting a narcotics investigation Thursday night, officials said. According to police, he was taken into custody, but he is not being named because he has not been charged.

Ever been in a drive-thru line that just didn’t seem to be moving. Well, according to Troy police, that happened at a McDonald’s because the drivers of two separate cars had both fallen asleep.

An internal report detailing the alleged “broomsticking” hazing ritual of the Warren De La Salle football team has come to light a day after arrest warrants were announced for seven players.

A woman identified Gerry Thomas as a man who attacked her in Detroit two years after the incident. That woman’s identification of Thomas sent him to prison for nearly 30 years for a crime he didn’t actually commit. Thomas was exonerated last month.

The Pure Heart Foundation does incredible work for children who really need it, but Friday the charity that works to lift up children whose parents are behind bars had their home ransacked.

Police say a 38-year-old man posed as a customer to install hidden cameras inside Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township. The man was arrested Friday after an off-duty officer recently found the cameras. He is facing felony eavesdropping charges.

