ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 1, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has formally declared a state of disaster due to the economic, educational and civic issues caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

It’s been a long hard road for Marcus Benson. “I didn’t think I was going to wake up,” Benson said.

Benson recently had a terrifying run in with what he calls one the most excruciating battles he ever had to deal with -- COVID-19.

A carjacking suspect led state police on a chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph before crashing violently in Sterling Heights, according to authorities.

Sky 4 was over the chase as it began in Detroit, went through multiple communities in Oakland and Macomb counties and eventually ended at Dodge Park and 16 Mile roads in Sterling Heights.

Authorities fear sexual predators are taking advantage of the fact that more children are at home and on their digital devices during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. While children are at home, those predators are also at home.

The story circulating about blood types and COVID-19 risk is a perfect example of the issues that come with the overwhelming amount of information we receive on a daily basis.

The link between blood type and COVID-19 came from a real research paper, but it was pulled from a website that made it available before it went through any scientific review.

As the weather warms up, the bugs are coming back. That has some viewers wondering if ticks and mosquitoes could spread the coronavirus.

There’s no evidence that insects can transmit the virus, either through a bite or by landing on an infected surface before flying elsewhere.

