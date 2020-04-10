ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 9, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the extension of the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to at least the end of April.

Whitmer signed executive order 2020-42, extending the order through April 30. As with the prior order, Executive Order 2020-42 limits gatherings and travel and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is standing by her decision not to name landscaping businesses essential during the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, but some Metro Detroit leaders are coming out to say they won’t try to stop lawn care services from working.

A new study finds cats are susceptible to both becoming infected and transmitting the virus to each other. Additionally, it found ferrets -- who have similar respiratory tracts to humans -- could become infected.

Some courts are going digital due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that presents its own set of issues. Legal expert Neil Rockind said changes are putting the legal system in a bind.

“In some respects, they’re adequate but in most respects they’re not," Rockind said.

They're called "victory boards" -- an idea that has caught on at hospitals all across Metro Detroit.

The prominently displayed wipe boards list the number of COVID-19 patients successfully coming off a ventilator and breathing on their own, as well as the number of patients discharged to go home.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has left many people with frayed nerves. This makes it more important than ever to take a moment and just breathe.

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 --