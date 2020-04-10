ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, April 9, 2020
Michigan extends ‘stay home’ order to April 30: What you need to know
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the extension of the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to at least the end of April.
Whitmer signed executive order 2020-42, extending the order through April 30. As with the prior order, Executive Order 2020-42 limits gatherings and travel and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 21,504; Death toll now at 1,076
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- H. Click here to read more.
- Six inmates at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center have coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- The state of Michigan released new data showing hospitalizations for COVID-19 around the state, as well as available medical supplies. Click here to read more.
- Michigan is the first state approved to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Some leaders say they won’t try to stop landscapers from working
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is standing by her decision not to name landscaping businesses essential during the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, but some Metro Detroit leaders are coming out to say they won’t try to stop lawn care services from working.
What animals can catch COVID-19?
A new study finds cats are susceptible to both becoming infected and transmitting the virus to each other. Additionally, it found ferrets -- who have similar respiratory tracts to humans -- could become infected.
Court changes in response to COVID-19
Some courts are going digital due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that presents its own set of issues. Legal expert Neil Rockind said changes are putting the legal system in a bind.
“In some respects, they’re adequate but in most respects they’re not," Rockind said.
‘Victory boards’ highlight COVID-19 recoveries
They're called "victory boards" -- an idea that has caught on at hospitals all across Metro Detroit.
The prominently displayed wipe boards list the number of COVID-19 patients successfully coming off a ventilator and breathing on their own, as well as the number of patients discharged to go home.
Put the chaos aside and enjoy a moment of zen
The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has left many people with frayed nerves. This makes it more important than ever to take a moment and just breathe.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- ‘Everyone in Michigan is essential’: House Speaker opposes extension of stay-at-home order
- Help Me Hank tests grocery delivery services amid pandemic
- Detroit Mayor Duggan anticipates 250 COVID-19 patients will be placed at TCF Center
- Local catering company provides food to workers transforming Detroit’s TCF Center into COVID-19 hospital
- No halt to culture wars during coronavirus outbreak
- Karen Drew takes a walk through empty Downtown Detroit
- Detroit convention center expected to open for COVID-19 patients on Friday, April 10
- California governor encouraged by drop in ICU placements
- Civil rights pioneer and face of gay marriage dies at 95
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.