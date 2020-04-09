59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 8, 2020 at 8:20 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 8, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. (WDIV)

Michigan governor will extend ‘stay home’ order as coronavirus cases top 20,000

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the “stay-at-home” order, originally slated to end on April 14, will be extended as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Gov. Whitmer told WOOD-TV that she will make an announcement with more details on Thursday. Local 4 has confirmed this with the governor’s office.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 20,346; Death toll now at 959

4 Fast Facts

  • Had a recent respiratory infection? COVID-19 researchers need your help. Click here to read more.
  • General Motors has been awarded a government contract to build 30,000 ventilators. Click here to read more.
  • Officials at Henry Ford Health System report more than 850 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month. Click here to read more.
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidance for essential workers as it takes a small step toward reopening the country. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Unemployment problems

With unemployment claims reaching record highs in Michigan due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, a massive strain has been put on the system.

Thousands of Michiganders are trying to get through, but they’re finding busy phone lines and a website that can’t handle the traffic.

Defenders cameras catch video of golfers

The Local 4 Defenders launched an investigation after receiving tips about golf courses allowing golfers to golf.

The Local 4 Defenders drone was up int he sky above Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township around lunch time Wednesday and it caught plenty of people hitting the greens -- enjoying the 18 hole course.

Scammers see federal stimulus checks as chance

Scammers are aware of how eager many people are to receive their stimulus checks from the federal government.

A new email sent by high-tech thieves is targeting residents of Metro Detroit, and the goal isn’t to make sure you get your money. The goal is to steal your personal information.

Michigan expands unemployment

Michigan is expanding hours and staff to better handle demand for unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is adding staff and hours to better serve an unprecedented increase in customers filing unemployment claims as a result of COVID-19.

Stimulus payments to Americans amid coronavirus

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell released the expected timeline for direct stimulus payments made to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the House Ways and Means Committee, starting mid-April (likely the week of April 13) the IRS is expected to make approximately 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit for people who used direct deposit on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

Read More

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: