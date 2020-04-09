ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 8, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the “stay-at-home” order, originally slated to end on April 14, will be extended as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Gov. Whitmer told WOOD-TV that she will make an announcement with more details on Thursday. Local 4 has confirmed this with the governor’s office.

With unemployment claims reaching record highs in Michigan due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, a massive strain has been put on the system.

Thousands of Michiganders are trying to get through, but they’re finding busy phone lines and a website that can’t handle the traffic.

The Local 4 Defenders launched an investigation after receiving tips about golf courses allowing golfers to golf.

The Local 4 Defenders drone was up int he sky above Edgewood Country Club in Commerce Township around lunch time Wednesday and it caught plenty of people hitting the greens -- enjoying the 18 hole course.

Scammers are aware of how eager many people are to receive their stimulus checks from the federal government.

A new email sent by high-tech thieves is targeting residents of Metro Detroit, and the goal isn’t to make sure you get your money. The goal is to steal your personal information.

Michigan is expanding hours and staff to better handle demand for unemployment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) is adding staff and hours to better serve an unprecedented increase in customers filing unemployment claims as a result of COVID-19.

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell released the expected timeline for direct stimulus payments made to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the House Ways and Means Committee, starting mid-April (likely the week of April 13) the IRS is expected to make approximately 60 million payments to Americans through direct deposit for people who used direct deposit on their 2018 or 2019 tax returns.

