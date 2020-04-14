ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, April 13, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus media briefing on Monday, reporting that the state’s case trajectory may be starting to flatten.

Gov. Whitmer said the data shows that the state is starting to flatten the curve, specifically in Southeast Michigan, but residents must continue to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent another rise. Whitmer said the slower growth is the result of residents following distancing measures.

Officials are looking into reports that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is “reactivating” in some patients who were thought to have recovered, causing them to test positive for a second time.

It’s one of the biggest questions in the battle against the coronavirus: Once you recover from the illness, are you immune from catching it again? The answer to that question has gotten even more complicated that experts previously thought.

United Commercial Food Workers President Marc Perrone said 30 union members across the country have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Monday. Four of those workers were from Michigan Kroger stores.

On Monday, more Michigan residents became eligible to file for unemployment benefits, but in the morning, the state’s website crashed again.

The crash happened just hours before the Unemployment Insurance Agency was set to talk with the media about these issues. That press conference was canceled and residents across the state are frustrated.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extended stay-at-home order is generating negative feedback, including a protest planned for Wednesday.

“I just never in my life fathomed that I would live in a place where my government told me what I could and couldn’t buy at a store. It’s bizarre," said Matt Seely, of the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

