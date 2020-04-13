ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 12, 2020
MDHHS: Lower COVID-19 cases, deaths may not represent a ‘true decline’ in state
DETROIT – The reported numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths have increased at a slower rate in Michigan over the last few days.
However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the reduction may not indicate a “true decline” for the state.
Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory Issued
We’ll have another break from the showers early evening, before rain increases overnight. Some thunder is possible, but there will be NO severe weather here tonight.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
