57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, April 12, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 12, 2020 at 7:34 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on April 12, 2020 at 7:34 p.m. (WDIV)

MDHHS: Lower COVID-19 cases, deaths may not represent a ‘true decline’ in state

DETROIT – The reported numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths have increased at a slower rate in Michigan over the last few days.

However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the reduction may not indicate a “true decline” for the state.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 24,638; Death toll now at 1,487

Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory Issued

We’ll have another break from the showers early evening, before rain increases overnight. Some thunder is possible, but there will be NO severe weather here tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, April 11, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: