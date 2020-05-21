ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 20, 2020

DETROIT – Catastrophic flooding caused by dam failure in mid-Michigan has left shocking damage to roads, houses and entire cities in the area. Sky 4 flew over Midland County as water from the Edenville and Sanford dams invades.

Catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in mid-Michigan have reshaped many communities. Trish Wilson, a Redford resident, has a cottage on Wixom Lake.

Entire blocks have been devastated by flooding in mid-Michigan. Homes, businesses, bridges and more destroyed by flooding after two dam failures. The green roof of Midland Farmer’s Market is the only part that’s visible from under eight to 10 feet of water.

The catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in mid-Michigan has affected multiple communities, but nobody has been hit harder than the small town of Sanford.

