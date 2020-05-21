ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Shocking mid-Michigan flood pictures show ravaged roads, underwater houses, floating cars
DETROIT – Catastrophic flooding caused by dam failure in mid-Michigan has left shocking damage to roads, houses and entire cities in the area. Sky 4 flew over Midland County as water from the Edenville and Sanford dams invades.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 53,009; Death toll now at 5,060
4 Fast Facts
- Catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in mid-Michigan have reshaped many communities. Click here to read more.
- The Local 4 Defenders have uncovered new information about who is responsible for the failure of the Edenville Dam. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s contested executive order concerning nursing homes and the coronavirus (COVID-19) expires Wednesday night. Click here to read more.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided a complete update on the mid-Michigan floods, touching on the devastating damage to the community, possible legal action against the dam owners and when experts expect the peak water levels to arrive. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Wixom Lake becomes muddy field after dam failures
Catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in mid-Michigan have reshaped many communities. Trish Wilson, a Redford resident, has a cottage on Wixom Lake.
Midland Farmers Market hit by flood day before reopening
Entire blocks have been devastated by flooding in mid-Michigan. Homes, businesses, bridges and more destroyed by flooding after two dam failures. The green roof of Midland Farmer’s Market is the only part that’s visible from under eight to 10 feet of water.
Sanford hit hardest by dam failures
The catastrophic flooding caused by two dam failures in mid-Michigan has affected multiple communities, but nobody has been hit harder than the small town of Sanford.
New poll shows strong support for Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s handling of COVID-19
New polling data shows strong ongoing support for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state -- but most are ready to get back to work.
The poll, released by the Detroit Regional Chamber, shows the majority of Michiganders are taking the threat of the virus seriously - and believe the state is reopening at a good pace.
