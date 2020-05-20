ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 19, 2020
What to do if you still haven’t received your government stimulus check
DETROIT – Have you received your stimulus check yet? While many people have, some are still desperately waiting. Local 4′s Hank Winchester has new information about how you can track down your check.
Millions have received their checks, but Help Me Hank is still hearing from others who are waiting for their checks in the mail.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 52,350; Death toll now at 5,017
- Evacuations underway in mid-Michigan after Edenville Dam breaks. Click here to read more.
- Detroit police arrest suspect in double fatal hit-and-run. Click here to read more.
- A little over two dozen church-goers sat in the sanctuary of St. Aloysius Church on Tuesday afternoon -- the first in-person service to be held in nearly two months. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has been considered a possibility to run as Joe Biden’s vice president, confirmed she’s had discussion with his camp. Click here to read more.
Key to treating coronavirus?
We’ve heard a lot about antibodies in terms of determining who has already been exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and recovered, but many experts believe they could also play a major role in treating the virus.
Testing piece of protective gear
Since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, manufacturers in various industries have changed lanes to help develop critical supplies such as face shields and ventilators.
Michigan receives $1.5M to provide housing for people living with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Tuesday that $1.5 million will be provided to Michigan to provide housing to non-elderly people living with disabilities.
Why Gov. Whitmer broke Michigan into 8 regions for reopening plan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has divided the state into eight regions as part of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan, but how and why were those regions determined?
On Friday, region eight -- the Upper Peninsula -- and region six -- the northernmost part of the Lower Peninsula -- will be able to partially reopen restaurants, bars, retail and more.
Michigan foster care services facing major obstacles
When they need help the most, foster children could soon end up becoming an unintended victim of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Foster care services across Michigan are facing major obstacles in helping ensure children are safe during the COVID-19 crisis.
