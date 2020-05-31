ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 31, 2020
Demonstrators crowd Detroit for third day of protests
DETROIT – Demonstrators are taking to the streets of Detroit for a third time this weekend to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. following the recent death of black Minneapolis man George Floyd.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 57,397; Death toll now at 5,491
Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear while cooling, Sunday evening
Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
4 Fast Facts
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a Sunday curfew for the city as unrest continues. Click here to read more.
- 84 people were arrested Saturday night in Downtown Detroit during the George Floyd protest, police say. Click here to read more.
- Volunteers helped clean the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning after a violent night of protests. Click here to read more.
- Metro Detroit pastors are joining local leaders in calling for peaceful protests, saying violence distracts from the overall message. Click here to read more.
