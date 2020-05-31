ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 31, 2020

DETROIT – Demonstrators are taking to the streets of Detroit for a third time this weekend to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. following the recent death of black Minneapolis man George Floyd.

