ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 31, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 31, 2020 at 6:33 p.m.
Demonstrators crowd Detroit for third day of protests

DETROIT – Demonstrators are taking to the streets of Detroit for a third time this weekend to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. following the recent death of black Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Metro Detroit weather: Mostly clear while cooling, Sunday evening

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

4 Fast Facts

  • Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a Sunday curfew for the city as unrest continues. Click here to read more.
  • 84 people were arrested Saturday night in Downtown Detroit during the George Floyd protest, police say. Click here to read more.
  • Volunteers helped clean the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning after a violent night of protests. Click here to read more.
  • Metro Detroit pastors are joining local leaders in calling for peaceful protests, saying violence distracts from the overall message. Click here to read more.

