Police chief, Harbaugh march in local protest; Ann Arbor District Library to reopen; Afternoon Delight owner retires

Another week has gone by and it finally feels like the warm weather is here to stay. City streets were also heated all week as protests took place throughout Ann Arbor and around the nation against police brutality. On Tuesday, Ann Arbor police chief Michael Cox, Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton, Mayor Christopher Taylor and U-M football coach Jim Harbaugh joined peaceful protesters as they marched downtown (MLive).

Meanwhile, a portion of the famed Graffiti Alley on E. Liberty Street was transformed into a Black Lives Matter mural paying tribute to all the victims of police violence since 2014. It took five artists nineteen hours to complete.

What’s been happening:

📚 The Ann Arbor District Library will open in phases starting June 15. Operations will be extremely limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep both staff and patrons safe. (A4)

🌽 Although it’s been open since May, the Ann Arbor Farmers Market now allows on-site shopping with restrictions. Here’s what that means. (A4)

🚨 Body cam footage released last week by the Washtenaw County Sheriff from the night Ypsilanti Township woman Sha’Teina Grady El was punched by a deputy during an arrest reveals that she bit him on the arm and threatened to bite another officer. (A4)

🚰 Ann Arbor City Council voted to put off a water rate hike until 2021 due to the health crisis. (MLive)

🌎 Meanwhile, City Council unanimously adopted the A2Zero Carbon Neutrality Plan this week. (A4)

🏙 Larcom City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday for city services, but the city is asking residents to continue to conduct as many requests and payments online as possible over health and safety concerns. (A4)

🎖 The first Fisher House in Michigan opened in Ann Arbor this week to serve families and caregivers of veterans hospitalized at VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. (A4)

〽️ The University of Michigan will announce a formal decision on the fall semester by the end of the month. (A4)

😷 Then and now: A medical historian at U-M shares lessons learned from the 1918 pandemic and it’s pretty fascinating. (WEMU)

Good to know:

🙌 This will either inspire you or make you feel like you’ve made no progress during the quarantine. Either way, you’ll want to look at this epic fort an Ann Arbor family of artists built in their basement. (A4)

🚣‍♀️ Good news! Ann Arbor’s two liveries have reopened to the public. You know what this means, right? The return of full moon night paddles at Gallup Park. (A4)

🎼 Have you been following our Small Biz Saturday series? Last week, Sarah featured FitPoint and Oz’s Music at the suggestion of community members. Who’s next? That’s up to you. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“I’ve known every coach in Ann Arbor. Bo used to eat in there -- it’s crazy. I have great memories of great people I’ve gotten to know over the years. No regrets.”

- Tom Hackett, owner of Afternoon Delight on his retirement

