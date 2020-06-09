ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 8, 2020
Man using submarine to smuggle drugs across Detroit River found tied to floating bags of marijuana
DETROIT – A man who admitting to using his submarine business to smuggle drugs between the United States and Canada escaped authorities by fleeing a hotel in the middle of the night and was found in the Detroit River attached to floating bags of marijuana, officials said.
Glen Richard Mousseau, from Canada, was pulled over May 10 while driving a U-Haul truck on St. Clair Highway in China Township, Michigan, according to authorities.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,999; Death toll now at 5,673
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Efforts to find a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine are about to take another major step forward, though declining cases could actually hamper those efforts. Click here to read more.
- The Detroit Zoo has finally reopened, but there are new rules regarding reservations, social distancing, wearing a mask and eating due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Black mothers recently spoke openly about race and have a message to share regarding what parents need to know. Click here to read more.
- A former Detroit police chief who has worked closely with the Minneapolis Police Department for years said that department “has some serious problems." Click here to read more.
Be Informed
How customers are handling reopening of restaurants
Restaurants reopened across the state of Michigan on Monday with coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions designed to keep customers and workers safe. How are customers dealing with the reopening and those changes?
Attorney threatens lawsuit over Michigan freezing unemployment payments
An attorney is threatening to sue the state of Michigan after unemployment payments to thousands of residents were paused during an investigation into fraudulent claims.
Everything that has reopened across entire state
In the 11 weeks since Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first issued the stay-at-home order, much of the state has reopened as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) slows.
That trend continues Monday, with restaurants reopening to in-person service, as long as they follow safe COVID-19 protocols.
Should you feel safe going to restaurants?
Should you feel comfortable going to dine in at restaurants now that they’re reopening in Michigan? A coronavirus (COVID-19) expert spoke to Local 4 about the risks to consider.
Local 4 spoke with U of M’s chief health officer, Dr. Preeti Malani, who is an infectious disease expert, about her thoughts on dining in.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- Is it safe to see friends? Should children have play dates? COVID-19 expert shares advice
- How first day of restaurants reopening went in Metro Detroit
- New York poised to lift veil on police disciplinary files
- Detroit leaders announce launch of community health corps, hopeful city council adopts housing assistance proposal
- List of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that are still active
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.