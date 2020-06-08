ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 7, 2020

DETROIT – On Sunday the search continued for a missing 6-year-old and 17-year-old who officials fear might have drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies, Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be near in the low 70s at twilight.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, June 6, 2020 --