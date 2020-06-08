66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 7, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
A view of Detroit in front of the MGM Grand Casino amid the 10th consecutive day of George Floyd protests on June 7, 2020 at 5:37 p.m.
A view of Detroit in front of the MGM Grand Casino amid the 10th consecutive day of George Floyd protests on June 7, 2020 at 5:37 p.m. (WDIV)

Search for missing 6-year-old boy and teen continues in Lake Michigan

DETROIT – On Sunday the search continued for a missing 6-year-old and 17-year-old who officials fear might have drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 58,870; Death toll now at 5,656

Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies, Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be near in the low 70s at twilight.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Demonstrators continue protesting across Metro Detroit for the 10th consecutive day almost two weeks after George Floyd was killed. Click here to read more.
  • ’Defund the police’ -- here’s what it means and why activists are calling for it amid national unrest. Click here to read more.
  • A family wants answers after a young mother was severely injured in a Detroit hit-and-run incident on Friday. Click here to read more.
  • The Detroit-native Minnesota Attorney General told Local 4 that prosecuting George Floyd’s case won’t be easy, but he’s determined to convict the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s killing. Click here to read more.

Saturday, June 6, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: