ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 7, 2020

Search for missing 6-year-old boy and teen continues in Lake Michigan
DETROIT – On Sunday the search continued for a missing 6-year-old and 17-year-old who officials fear might have drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.
Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies, Sunday evening
Sunday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be near in the low 70s at twilight.
Demonstrators continue protesting across Metro Detroit for the 10th consecutive day almost two weeks after George Floyd was killed.
'Defund the police' -- here's what it means and why activists are calling for it amid national unrest.
A family wants answers after a young mother was severely injured in a Detroit hit-and-run incident on Friday.
The Detroit-native Minnesota Attorney General told Local 4 that prosecuting George Floyd's case won't be easy, but he's determined to convict the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd's killing.
