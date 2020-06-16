ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 15, 2020
Michigan State Police respond to trooper-involved shooting in Monroe County
DETROIT – Michigan State Police responded to a trooper-involved shooting in Monroe County. It happened on Monday evening on the South Dixie Highway near Dunbar.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,064; Death toll now at 5,772
4 Fast Facts
- Southfield’s police chief is defending the officers accused of police brutality in a lawsuit filed by a pregnant woman who said three officers assaulted her and caused her to lose her unborn baby. Click here to read more.
- Rise in infections shows need for vigilance as world reopens. Click here to read more.
- Michigan unemployment filers are fuming Monday after they showed up to an office that was supposed to be open and found it is still shut down. Click here to read more.
- With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases trending downward in Michigan, salons, barbershops and spas have reopened across the state. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Detroit mayor orders removal of Christopher Columbus bust
Detroit’s Christopher Columbus bust was removed from its pedestal on Monday as protests against racism and police brutality continue in the city.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan ordered the bust to be removed. It will be placed in storage as the city decides what to do with the monument long-term.
Russian judge sentences Novi man accused of being spy
A Russian judge sentenced a Novi man accused of being a spy to 16 years in a forced labor camp.
The sentencing was expected, but that’s little comfort to the family of Paul Whelan as they work to navigate the next steps toward getting him back home.
Supreme Court rules LGBT workers are protected
The United States Supreme Court ruled Monday that LGBT workers are protected from job discrimination and being fired for sexual orientation under the Civil Rights Act. Monday’s landmark ruling involved a case that involved R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Home in Garden City.
Here’s everything that’s reopening today in Michigan
The state of Michigan continues the reopening process Monday as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decreases and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosens restrictions on businesses.
Monday (June 15) has been circled on the calendars of many Michiganders for weeks. Here’s what’s reopening across the state today.
Read More
