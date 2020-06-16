ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 15, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan State Police responded to a trooper-involved shooting in Monroe County. It happened on Monday evening on the South Dixie Highway near Dunbar.

Detroit’s Christopher Columbus bust was removed from its pedestal on Monday as protests against racism and police brutality continue in the city.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan ordered the bust to be removed. It will be placed in storage as the city decides what to do with the monument long-term.

A Russian judge sentenced a Novi man accused of being a spy to 16 years in a forced labor camp.

The sentencing was expected, but that’s little comfort to the family of Paul Whelan as they work to navigate the next steps toward getting him back home.

The United States Supreme Court ruled Monday that LGBT workers are protected from job discrimination and being fired for sexual orientation under the Civil Rights Act. Monday’s landmark ruling involved a case that involved R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Home in Garden City.

The state of Michigan continues the reopening process Monday as the number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases decreases and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer loosens restrictions on businesses.

Monday (June 15) has been circled on the calendars of many Michiganders for weeks. Here’s what’s reopening across the state today.

