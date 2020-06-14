ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 14, 2020
Harper Woods personnel on administrative leave after woman dies in police custody
DETROIT – Six public safety personnel have been placed on administrative leave following Priscilla Slater’s mysterious death in a Harper Woods holding cell last week.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 59,990; Death toll now at 5,770
Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off with clear skies Sunday evening
Sunday evening will be clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 60s.
- Demonstrators continue Metro Detroit protests for third consecutive weekend, demanding change and police reform amid national unrest. Click here to read more.
- Summer camps in Michigan are allowed to resume activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, but with strict distancing guidelines. Click here to read more.
- The USDA has recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products for possible E. coli contamination. Click here to read more.
- A study found that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s aggressive coronavirus restrictions may have saved lives. Click here to read more.
