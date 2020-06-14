ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 14, 2020

DETROIT – Six public safety personnel have been placed on administrative leave following Priscilla Slater’s mysterious death in a Harper Woods holding cell last week.

