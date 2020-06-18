ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Michigan is 1 of 2 states ‘on track to contain COVID,’ data shows
DETROIT – The hard work Michigan officials and residents have done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been paying off -- especially according to data from Covid Act Now.
The group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts, and public policy leaders are identifying each state’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19. According to their model Michigan is now “on track to contain Covid” and has a low “Covid Risk Level,” according to a tweet shared Tuesday.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,393; Death toll now at 5,792
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan’s current state of emergency is set to expire later this week, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that it will be extended. Click here to read more.
- As many as 60 residents have joined a class-action lawsuit against the owners of the dams that failed and caused catastrophic flooding in mid-Michigan. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said attempts to strip her of her powers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic “irresponsible, dangerous and foolish.” Click here to read more.
- Small breweries could sell and deliver more craft beer to stores without having to go through Michigan’s three-tier system. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Amazon driver speaks out after rough arrest in Warren
A week ago, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office denied a warrant request in connection with an altercation between a Warren police officer, who is White, and an Amazon driver, who is Black.
Video of the arrest went viral. The video shows the Amazon delivery truck parked on the wrong side of the road. Police approached the driver, 23-year-old Jaylen Bond, asked to see his license and a confrontation ensued.
Metro Detroit gyms push for right to reopen
As Michigan continues to reopen slowly, gyms still remain closed. Gyms are supposed to be among the last businesses to reopen. Spas, barber shops and restaurants are open, but gyms remain closed. Gym owners are asking “Why?”
Steps to stay protected from ticks, mosquitoes
With summer about to arrive in Michigan, doctors are warning residents to take steps to protect themselves from ticks and mosquitoes. For several summers ticks have become a bigger problem in Southeast Michigan. Many parents in the area have already reported finding ticks on their children in recent weeks. Most had been playing in their own backyards or in parks -- not necessarily just in heavily wooded areas.
Is coronavirus (COVID-19) seasonal?
Is the coronavirus (COVID-19) seasonal? We usually refer to the fall and winter months as “cold and flu season” because there’s a seasonal pattern to the spread of many viruses. Does research suggest that could be the same for COVID-19?
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- List of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that are still active
- Trump OKs bill to punish China over ethnic crackdown
- Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks to be charged with murder
- Police investigating after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at West Bloomfield home
- After 130 years, Aunt Jemima will vanish from packaging
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.