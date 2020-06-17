ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Will extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits be extended or replaced by ‘back-to-work’ bonus?
DETROIT – With the extra $600 in unemployment benefits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis set to expire next month, will the weekly payment be extended or replaced by a new “back-to-work” bonus?
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 60,189; Death toll now at 5,790
- The United States and Canada have agreed to extend the border closure another 30 days, putting it in place until July 21, according to multiple reports. Click here to read more.
- Trump signed an order on police reform, but it doesn’t mention racism. Click here to read more.
- Video of officers with the Detroit Police Department making an arrest in Greektown is being shared on social media. Click here to read more.
- Tuesday afternoon, there was an open dialogue discussion between several city leaders as well as police officers and the minorities that live in their communities. Click here to read more.
Trooper-involved shooting
Video shows the moments before and after a man was shot by Michigan State Police in Monroe County on Monday. The footage confirms the man was approaching an officer with a knife and it shows the encounter only lasted a few seconds.
Dozens of residents join lawsuit against dam owners
As many as 60 residents have joined a class-action lawsuit against the owners of the dams that failed and caused catastrophic flooding in mid-Michigan.
There’s a lot of finger pointing as residents join a class-action lawsuit against the dam owners and the state. They claim this all could have been prevented.
Key witness says he saw Priscilla Slater during shooting
A key witness in the case of Priscilla Slater’s death described her involvement in a shooting incident before the 38-year-old was found dead in a Harper Woods holding cell.
Disgruntled Detroit homeowner sues firefighters
Local 4 spoke exclusively to a Detroit homeowner who is suing firefighters for taking a viral photo in front of his burning home on New Year’s Eve.
When Detroit firefighters took a photo in front of Deonte Higginbotham’s burning house, it went viral. It’s still being seen around the world.
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Help Me Hank: Resources during COVID-19 outbreak
- List of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that are still active
- Who was most severely affected during peak of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Metro Detroit?
- How city of Detroit is celebrating Juneteenth this week
- Metro Detroit teachers prepare to navigate new normal when school returns in fall
- A look at history behind Detroit statues, monuments
- Michigan officials zero in on police reform as nation decries police brutality
