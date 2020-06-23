ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, June 19, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer files appeal in hopes of keeping state’s indoor gyms closed
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appealed to try to keep gyms closed across the state. On Monday, Whitmer’s stay on gyms reopening was denied, but she can still appeal. “It is hereby ordered that defendants’ motion to stay pending appeal is denied,” a court document reads.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,409, Death toll now at 5,853
Answering 5 travel questions
Summer is traditionally travel season, but the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has many people wondering if they should even consider taking a trip this year. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge is answering some of the most common questions from viewers about summer travel.
Lawsuit filed in death of Michigan teen
A civil rights lawsuit has been filed in the death of a Michigan teenager who was allegedly restrained to the point he couldn’t breathe by staff members at his youth home because he threw a sandwich.
University of Michigan announces fall semester plans
The University of Michigan has announced its plans for the fall semester, including in-person and remote classes, a new academic calendar, the elimination of breaks and changes centered around preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
