ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 21, 2020

President Trump takes aim at Detroit, blames city leaders for crime rates
DETROIT – U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Detroit leaders for the city’s crime rates during a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.
“The murder rate in Baltimore and Detroit is higher than El Salvador, Guatemala or even Afghanistan,” Trump said.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,230, Death toll now at 5,846
Metro Detroit weather: A warm and muggy Father’s Day, Saturday evening
Sunday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms with warm conditions. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.
4 Fast Facts
- One person was killed and 11 were injured during a violent first weekend of summer in Detroit. Click here to read more.
- The World Health Organization is reporting the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases. Click here to read more.
- Michigan officials cut ties with a staffing agency following the death of a 16-year-old who was restrained at a youth academy in Kalamazoo. Click here to read more.
- A father from Pontiac decided to write his own children’s book after noticing a lack of diversity in others. Click here to read more.