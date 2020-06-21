79ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 21, 2020

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 21, 2020 at 6:21 p.m. (WDIV)

President Trump takes aim at Detroit, blames city leaders for crime rates

DETROIT – U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Detroit leaders for the city’s crime rates during a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

“The murder rate in Baltimore and Detroit is higher than El Salvador, Guatemala or even Afghanistan,” Trump said.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 61,230, Death toll now at 5,846

Metro Detroit weather: A warm and muggy Father’s Day, Saturday evening

Sunday evening will have scattered showers and thunderstorms with warm conditions. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • One person was killed and 11 were injured during a violent first weekend of summer in Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • The World Health Organization is reporting the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan officials cut ties with a staffing agency following the death of a 16-year-old who was restrained at a youth academy in Kalamazoo. Click here to read more.
  • A father from Pontiac decided to write his own children’s book after noticing a lack of diversity in others. Click here to read more.

Saturday, June 20, 2020 --

