ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 29, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 3, 2020 at 8:21 p.m. (WDIV)

Woman’s dog dies minutes after receiving routine lyme disease vaccine at Brighton area vet

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman’s dog died minutes after receiving a routine vaccine that’s very popular this time of year. Monica Morency Hanaway said her beloved boxer, Greg, died in her car last week, just minutes after leaving what was scheduled to be a routine visit to a veterinarian in the Brighton area.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 63,497, Death toll now at 5,915

  • Many businesses in Metro Detroit and around the state of Michigan are having a hard time finding workers. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a plan to reform policing in the state amid ongoing protests against police brutality in the state and across the country. Click here to read more.
  • Many parents have avoided taking their children to the doctor during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • Aretha Franklin’s niece spoke to Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy about the newly released trailer for the movie that will profile her aunt’s life. Click here to read more.

Are Detroit bars, restaurants following COVID-19 rules

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was clear that if bars and restaurants in the city didn’t follow coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations, the city would take them to court to shut them down.

Detroit is desperate to avoid an outbreak like the one from Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing. Harper’s was packed after regulations were lifted, and there are now at least 85 coronavirus cases linked to the bar.

Detroit family’s home collapses as landlord refuses to answer calls

A house belonging to a mother and her daughter on Detroit’s west side came collapsed over the weekend, and they said their landlord wouldn’t answer their calls.

Eva Hunter, 77, and her daughter, Nikki, were renting a home on West Philadelphia Street on Detroit’s west side. Over the weekend, the house came crashing down.

Metro Detroit’s economy takes another blow

The coronavirus (COVID-19) delivered another blow to the Metro Detroit economy Monday as concerns about the virus canceled the Woodward Dream Cruise. Event organizers made the decision to cancel one of the area’s premier events due to COVID-19 concerns.

Michigan auto insurance changes on July 1

Michigan drivers should be able to cut their auto insurance costs starting this week -- but you may need to take action.

Michigan lawmakers approved bipartisan auto insurance reform legislation last spring aimed at cutting costs for Michigan drivers who have paid the highest insurance rates in the country.

Sunday, June 28, 2020 --

