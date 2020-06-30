ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, June 29, 2020

DETROIT – A Metro Detroit woman’s dog died minutes after receiving a routine vaccine that’s very popular this time of year. Monica Morency Hanaway said her beloved boxer, Greg, died in her car last week, just minutes after leaving what was scheduled to be a routine visit to a veterinarian in the Brighton area.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was clear that if bars and restaurants in the city didn’t follow coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations, the city would take them to court to shut them down.

Detroit is desperate to avoid an outbreak like the one from Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing. Harper’s was packed after regulations were lifted, and there are now at least 85 coronavirus cases linked to the bar.

A house belonging to a mother and her daughter on Detroit’s west side came collapsed over the weekend, and they said their landlord wouldn’t answer their calls.

Eva Hunter, 77, and her daughter, Nikki, were renting a home on West Philadelphia Street on Detroit’s west side. Over the weekend, the house came crashing down.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) delivered another blow to the Metro Detroit economy Monday as concerns about the virus canceled the Woodward Dream Cruise. Event organizers made the decision to cancel one of the area’s premier events due to COVID-19 concerns.

Michigan drivers should be able to cut their auto insurance costs starting this week -- but you may need to take action.

Michigan lawmakers approved bipartisan auto insurance reform legislation last spring aimed at cutting costs for Michigan drivers who have paid the highest insurance rates in the country.

Read More

Sunday, June 28, 2020 --