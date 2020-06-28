ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 28, 2020

Michigan Republicans call on state to investigate use of nursing homes as care facilities
DETROIT – Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 1 in 5 coronavirus deaths here in Michigan and have become a major point of contention within the state.
In a new letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, each of Michigan’s congressional Republicans called on the state of Michigan to investigate its use of nursing homes as care centers for recovering COVID-19 patients.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 63,261, Death toll now at 5,912
