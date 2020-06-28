79ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, June 28, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on June 28, 2020 at 6:01 p.m.
Michigan Republicans call on state to investigate use of nursing homes as care facilities

DETROIT – Nursing homes and long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 1 in 5 coronavirus deaths here in Michigan and have become a major point of contention within the state.

In a new letter to Attorney General Dana Nessel, each of Michigan’s congressional Republicans called on the state of Michigan to investigate its use of nursing homes as care centers for recovering COVID-19 patients.

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening sets stage for even warmer week ahead

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be around 80°F in the backyard for barbecues or relaxing.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, June 27, 2020 --

