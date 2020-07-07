ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 6, 2020

DETROIT – Scientists from several countries have learned more about how far droplets from people infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) can travel in the air.

Now, 239 researchers from 32 countries are calling on the World Health Organization to be more clear about how the virus can spread and what measures might contain it.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

With the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rising slightly in Michigan, health departments are sending out alerts about potential exposure locations.

One exposure location is Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing. Red Robin in Clinton Township has also experienced an outbreak. Most recently, cases were linked to the Playhouse in Romulus.

Drivers on Telegraph heading north into Livonia saw an eye catching billboard Monday. It warned drivers they could face racial profiling in Livonia. The group that bought it is called Livonia Citizens Caring About Black Lives. That group says the community concern is so vast they raised the cash for the billboard in three days through a fundraiser.

April Hall just wants her daughter to come home and will never stop looking for her. Hall says her daughter, Amaria, was the type of person who had the ability to learn anything. She liked to play piano, volleyball and swim. Hall said an illness kept her daughter at home and she did online schooling.

With masks now required in many places due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), there are advertisements everywhere for different styles and options. How can you make sure you’re choosing the right kind of mask, especially when shopping online?

It’s a bird, it’s a plane -- wait, no -- it’s a dust devil! That’s right -- because 2020 just isn’t ready to stop delivering surprises, a dust devil was captured on video in Northern Michigan over the weekend.

Read More

Sunday, July 5, 2020 --