ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 6, 2020

How far can air droplets travel from person infected with coronavirus (COVID-19)?
DETROIT – Scientists from several countries have learned more about how far droplets from people infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) can travel in the air.
Now, 239 researchers from 32 countries are calling on the World Health Organization to be more clear about how the virus can spread and what measures might contain it.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 66,171, Death toll now at 5,975
How contact tracing works to limit spread of COVID-19
With the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rising slightly in Michigan, health departments are sending out alerts about potential exposure locations.
One exposure location is Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing. Red Robin in Clinton Township has also experienced an outbreak. Most recently, cases were linked to the Playhouse in Romulus.
Livonia leaders dispute billboard message about racial profiling
Drivers on Telegraph heading north into Livonia saw an eye catching billboard Monday. It warned drivers they could face racial profiling in Livonia. The group that bought it is called Livonia Citizens Caring About Black Lives. That group says the community concern is so vast they raised the cash for the billboard in three days through a fundraiser.
Mother holds out hope for teenage daughter’s safe return
April Hall just wants her daughter to come home and will never stop looking for her. Hall says her daughter, Amaria, was the type of person who had the ability to learn anything. She liked to play piano, volleyball and swim. Hall said an illness kept her daughter at home and she did online schooling.
How to buy the right mask
With masks now required in many places due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), there are advertisements everywhere for different styles and options. How can you make sure you’re choosing the right kind of mask, especially when shopping online?
Video shows ‘dust devil’ whirling in Michigan
It’s a bird, it’s a plane -- wait, no -- it’s a dust devil! That’s right -- because 2020 just isn’t ready to stop delivering surprises, a dust devil was captured on video in Northern Michigan over the weekend.
