ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, July 5, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 5, 2020 at 7:35 p.m. (WDIV)

At least 13 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant

DETROIT – On Sunday the Wayne County Public Health Division confirmed a total of 13 cases of COVID-19 are connected to the Playhouse Club in Romulus.

Of these 13 cases, 12 are employees or patrons of the club and one confirmed case was an employee of a Checkers restaurant in Romulus.

Metro Detroit weather: The heat wave continues, Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will still be near 90°F.

