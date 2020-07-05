ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, July 5, 2020

At least 13 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to Romulus bar, restaurant
DETROIT – On Sunday the Wayne County Public Health Division confirmed a total of 13 cases of COVID-19 are connected to the Playhouse Club in Romulus.
Of these 13 cases, 12 are employees or patrons of the club and one confirmed case was an employee of a Checkers restaurant in Romulus.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 65,876, no additional deaths reported Sunday
