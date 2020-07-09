ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Phase 3 testing begins on drug that could prevent COVID-19 infection
DETROIT – Medical experts have been using coronavirus antibodies in the form of convalescent plasma to help patients fighting COVID-19, but new research could take that concept to the next level.
The idea is creative a drug that would not only treat those infected with coronavirus, but potentially help prevent infections too.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 67,237, Death toll now at 6,015
- The risk level for four of Michigan’s eight geographical regions has been upgraded as the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rises throughout the state. Click here to read more.
- Michigan has now been labeled at “high risk” for a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as cases increase across the state, according to data from Covid Act Now. Click here to read more.
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended an executive order protecting Michigan residents from having their water shut off through the end of the year. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
2 teens, grandmother hurt in freak incident involving art project
Two teenagers and a grandmother were rushed to nearby hospitals after a freak incident in Utica involving a woodworking art project and microwave parts.
Utica police said the incident happened on the Fourth of July outside an apartment building near 21 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.
2020 Census response
Michigan ranks in the top tier of 2020 Census response, but some areas are lagging behind. As of July 6, Michigan has the third highest overall response rate in the U.S., at 68.1 percent, just behind Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Threats to cut federal aid draws criticism from Michigan educators
School teachers are speaking out against the White House’s push for schools to be fully opened in the fall. There is a growing ground swell of teachers who said they feel bullied into going back into the classroom.
Court battle over toxic ooze site in Metro Detroit turns heated
Gary Sayers, the owner of the toxic green ooze site in Madison Heights, is in a legal battle over the possible demolition of the property. The city wants the building demolished, but Sayers has been fighting it every step of the way.
Michigan fines liquor distributor $3M over supply shortages
Michigan on Wednesday announced a $3 million fine against the state’s largest liquor distributor over delays in shipping booze to vendors.
