ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Quicken Loans files paperwork for initial public offering under name ‘Rocket Companies’
DETROIT – A Detroit-based holding company tied to Quicken Loans has filed the initial paperwork to become public under the name “Rocket Companies.”
The company announced it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 66,627, Death toll now at 6,005
The lead detective in the Chelsea Small murder case said he's still constantly thinking about case.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has updated its advice on how to safely resume youth sports amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Michigan unemployment official have revealed a staggering number of residents are still waiting for their benefits.
Delta Airlines is working to make sure passengers feel safe while flying during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Be Informed
Michigan governor not afraid to shut state back down
With positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases ticking up, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she’s not afraid to shut the state back down if the trend continues.
Whitmer said Michigan could have moved to phase five of her reopening plan by Fourth of July, but she’s pulled back because of troubling trends.
Mayor unveils plans to revitalize long-abandoned row houses
Mayor Mike Duggan unveiled a plan Tuesday to revitalized the long-abandoned row houses on Porter Street in Southwest Detroit.
The row houses are just around the corner from Western International High School. Students there have had to walk by the abandoned structure for a generation. That’s all about to change as the building gets redeveloped.
How different activities are ranked in terms of COVID-19 exposure risk
A “coronavirus risk chart” that ranks the risk levels of different activities in terms of being exposed to COVID-19 has been circulating on social media. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge took a look at how the chart can be useful and what its limitations are.
Partial video released in teenager’s Kalamazoo youth center death
A partial video has been released in the death of a teenager who was restrained because he supposedly threw a sandwich at a youth center in Kalamazoo. Cornelius Frederick died last month after being restrained at the Lakeside For Children facility in Kalamazoo.
