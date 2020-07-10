ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 9, 2020

DETROIT – Doctors are starting to learn more about how the coronavirus (COVID-19) can affect the brain, and they report some patients are suffering from confusion, or even delirium. In some cases, the neurological symptoms were the first signs of their infection, doctors said.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Police were dispatched to the Westland Mall for reports of shots fired on Thursday evening. Police said an employee said two or three men were arguing inside a perfume store when one man pulled a hand gun and fired two shots at another man.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer reiterated Thursday that residents are required to wear a mask in all enclosed public spaces.

Despite that, some people still refuse to do so and, in some cases, things have turned violent when people are called out for it.

Audrey B. has spent nine of her 23 years on earth working at Hollywood Market in Rochester Hills. She started as a bagger and over time, worked her way up in the company. “It’s been a long journey and I think I’m still going to be here a while,” says Audrey.

It’s no secret that we’re living in stressful times, and it seems like that could be leading to more broken hearts. A new study finds cases of ‘broken heart syndrome’ have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

Wednesday, July 8, 2020 --