ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 10, 2020

DETROIT – Police officers were involved in the deadly shooting. It happened this afternoon at McNichols and San Juan just west of Livernois.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference and shared bodycamera footage of the incident.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The Palace of Auburn Hills has been closed since 2017 and demolition began in December of last year. Much of the arena has already been gutted -- only a roof and supportive structure still remain.

DTE Energy announced Thursday that electric rates will remain unchanged until 2022 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.

The Michigan Retailers Association is telling shoppers to mask up while shopping to abide by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order.

Read More

Thursday, July 9, 2020 --