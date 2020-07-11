ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 10, 2020

Protesters march in Detroit over officer involved shooting
DETROIT – Police officers were involved in the deadly shooting. It happened this afternoon at McNichols and San Juan just west of Livernois.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference and shared bodycamera footage of the incident.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 68,295; Death toll now at 6,039
Former Detroit Pistons turf, Palace of Auburn Hills to be demolished Saturday
The Palace of Auburn Hills has been closed since 2017 and demolition began in December of last year. Much of the arena has already been gutted -- only a roof and supportive structure still remain.
I-75 closing for the weekend between Eight Mile, Square Lake roads
DTE Energy announced Thursday that electric rates will remain unchanged until 2022 amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
New order requires Michigan businesses to refuse entry to those who won’t wear mask
Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.
Michigan Retailers Association: Wear mask to shop, don’t blame employees
The Michigan Retailers Association is telling shoppers to mask up while shopping to abide by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order.
