Authorities unsure who would be responsible to enforce potential Michigan mask law

DETROIT – Governor Gretchen Whitmer reiterated Thursday that residents are required to wear a mask in all enclosed public spaces.
Despite that, some people still refuse to do so and, in some cases, things have turned violent when people are called out for it.
The order is voluntary compliance, but Whitmer said she might impose stricter mask laws amid a spike in coronavirus cases and mounting evidence that some residents aren’t taking precautions seriously.
In the event of a statewide crackdown, will law enforcement be willing to enforce the law?
For police, there are questions of willingness and of resources.
George Nikollaj, the owner of 6 Salon, put safety precautions into his salons -- temperature checks, dividers, sanitizer and everyone is offered -- and encouraged -- to wear a mask. But Nikollaj said he wants to cut hair, not be mask police.
Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy agrees. He said wearing a mask inside is important, but doesn’t believe with putting mask enforcement on deputies and local police.
